I am a Donald Trump man, and I have yet to see any letters praising the job he’s doing for our country. I see a lot of letters from St. Simons Island putting him down. I think we should change the name from St. Simons Island to Democratville.
I watched the recent Democrat debate and if anyone would even think of voting for any of the people on that stage, I feel sorry for them. The Democrats are going to try and destroy this country if they get into office. They’re going to give all illegals anything they want; all they’ve got to do is vote for them.
The Democrats have done nothing for black people except want them to vote for them. Donald Trump has done more for black people than Obama did in his presidency.
I think Donald Trump is the best president we’ve ever had. Look at the economy, look at the jobs he has brought back to this country, look at the unemployment numbers, look at all the good he has done. He has done work for this country although he has had to put up with the disrespect and lies the Democrats have given him since he has been in office.
This president works everyday and does not accept a salary. He gets no help from Congress. I really believe he will be re-elected in 2020, and the Republicans will take control of the House again. I feel Americans are tired of what’s going on, except for a number of people on St. Simons.
Weston Shephard
Brunswick