I have been writing about decency and morality for some time, and no one seems to be listening. So now let me tell you about a much overlooked law. It is called the Quiet Enjoyment Law.
If a neighbor is interfering with the right of quiet enjoyment, then the landowner may file a private nuisance lawsuit. Nuisance is a civil suit seeking to stop the conduct that violates a covenant of quiet enjoyment. This could result in a money award or an injunction ceasing the disruptive conduct.
Many people have experienced a neighbor who plays music too loud and something similar. Peace and quiet includes the neighbors not being a nuisance to a landowner.
All elected officials take an oath to uphold the law, but few of them know what the law is and even less care. They all harp on politics and ignore why they are even there. The minute they take office some of our best friends become something else, more like an animal and forget who put them there.
Thank God for the recent drug busts, but the penalties are so light that most are already back on the streets. All police officers should be made to read about the Quiet Enjoyment Laws, and it wouldn’t hurt if our commissioners read it too. I have talked to them about it, but it goes in one ear and out the other.
Bob Tatum
Brookman