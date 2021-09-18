Biden’s plan to almost double the size of the IRS is an absolute travesty against the American citizen and taxpayer. We have too much government intrusion into our private lives as it is.

His intent is to significantly increase their ability to surveil and harass American taxpayers so that they can extort even more from us. We have too many government employees on the payroll as it is.

Careless spending (yes Republican and Democrat) over the last eight years has put this country on a rapid path to bankruptcy. Congress must stop the spending now and stop his actions to increase the size of the IRS now.

Ralph Bennett

Brunswick

