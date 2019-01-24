My response to “Study needed to determine if toll is worth pursuing”editorial is N-o-o-o-o!!
Applaud Commissioner Murphy, really? Who was overseeing county funds when the decision was made to stop collecting from the old toll booths? Was there zero insight into the county’s need for continued improvement? Spending a minimum of $5 million on a new toll to fund Glynn County’s current needs is irresponsible.
Rather than remove the biggest chunk of our county property taxes (school funds) for those over age 65 all at once, remove a percentage gradually. The tax is already in place.
This ‘new’ revenue stream is adjusted and moved to other projects. This tax involves all of Glynn County, not just St. Simons Island. A new toll will definitely have a negative effect on St. Simons Island’s tourist dollars. Tourism fuels our great restaurants and small businesses. Tolls inconvenience everybody.
There is plenty of data available without the need for a study. Those hired to manage Glynn County need to do their job and study the facts that already exist.
Gloria Holcomb
St. Simons Island