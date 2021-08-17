Approximately two-thirds of Americans are owners of domestic pets, dogs and cats being the two most popular. The benefits of pet ownership are well-established. Bonds that we form with our beloved pets are among our strongest connections. Responsible pet owners spare no expense in securing the comfort needs of their constant companions.
As responsible pet owners, we take very seriously our responsibility in assuring that their needs are met. We try, but in our community we fail in that responsibility due to the absence of weekend emergency medical care. There are no local veterinary clinics open on Saturday or Sunday. Not even for euthanasia. Not at all.
With so many local clinics, it seems that a rotation could be established for needs that are deemed essential by the answering service.
Veterinary professionals, please develop an emergency protocol. Humane Society, please champion this need. Homeless pets are not our only local crisis.
Judy Cline
Brunswick