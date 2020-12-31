This is in rebuttal to Mr. Brian Blue’s letter “Is there fraudulent voting in Georgia?”
First off, federal law prohibits purging voters from voting lists 90 days before an election. The county election board did the right thing.
Second, using change of address lists from the USPS is not an accurate means of checking voter registrations. I voted absentee, and I know that if one wanted to check, my name would likely show up as voting in a half dozen states. I have a namesake in Massachusetts, for example.
Finally, the secretary of state’s office has found only 132 cases of possible voter irregularity of about 5 million votes cast in November that are being investigated. The GBI and secretary of state’s election investigators just completed an audit of 15,000 voter signatures in Cobb County and found less than a dozen questionable ballots. Those were checked and verified to be the actual voters.
There has been a lot of misinformation about voter fraud being raised and so far, very little has been been found that warrants investigation.
Elections have consequences and there are always winners and losers. I find it disheartening that so many seem to think that one candidate’s loss had to be because some entity rigged the election, not because a majority rejected him.
Mark Hartry
Brunswick