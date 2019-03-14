SPLOST is a near painless means of taxation that raises funds for repair of our aging infrastructure. As the Glynn County Board of Commissioners begins choosing projects for the next SPLOST 2020, I suggest that the commissioners and Glynn voters think ahead and use the $120 million anticipated to be collected in the next SPLOST to prepare for the future.

Instead of road resurfacing, drainage projects (needed because of increased runoff) and sewer repairs, as the present SPLOST 2016 is doing, SPLOST 2020 funds should focus exclusively on projects that will help keep the islands and the county safe and dry — projects like sea walls, sluiceways, beach revetments, acquiring properties in danger of flooding and protecting vital roadways.

We need to look at the kinds of projects being done on Tybee Island, in St. Marys, and in Miami as examples of what is needed to prepare for the inevitable rising seas.

By proactively preparing for sea level rise, SPLOST 2020 projects will help lower flood insurance rates, maintain property values and ensure that there will be a Golden Isles for future generations to enjoy.

Philip Graitcer

St. Simons Island

Flames lick roof as house engulfed by fire

Fire gutted a vacant house shortly before 11 a.m. Friday, leaving fire crews working hard through noon to extinguish the flames and make sure they did not spread to nearby trees or the neighboring business.

Robo Call ESPLOST information false

This past week, I received a telephonic Robo Call from someone stating he represented the Glynn County Republican Party. There surely must be a parallel universe with a similar name since that call was nothing but false accusations and lies about ESPLOST 3.