SPLOST is a near painless means of taxation that raises funds for repair of our aging infrastructure. As the Glynn County Board of Commissioners begins choosing projects for the next SPLOST 2020, I suggest that the commissioners and Glynn voters think ahead and use the $120 million anticipated to be collected in the next SPLOST to prepare for the future.
Instead of road resurfacing, drainage projects (needed because of increased runoff) and sewer repairs, as the present SPLOST 2016 is doing, SPLOST 2020 funds should focus exclusively on projects that will help keep the islands and the county safe and dry — projects like sea walls, sluiceways, beach revetments, acquiring properties in danger of flooding and protecting vital roadways.
We need to look at the kinds of projects being done on Tybee Island, in St. Marys, and in Miami as examples of what is needed to prepare for the inevitable rising seas.
By proactively preparing for sea level rise, SPLOST 2020 projects will help lower flood insurance rates, maintain property values and ensure that there will be a Golden Isles for future generations to enjoy.
Philip Graitcer
St. Simons Island