Your rationale for supporting Trump isn’t consistent with most conservative ideology. What personal moral values does he consistently exhibit? He shows only disdain for those who disagree with him. How do you rationalize his disregard of financial prudence?
As a leader of a democracy, he says elections are rigged and major communication outlets publish fake news. He wants his opponents locked up. He only respects tyrants. How can you under any rationale or logical reasoning believe his administration will find a way to control the pandemic?
You certainly are aware that other political leaders have demonstrated they can get life back to normal without killing off their populations. How can you possibly conclude a narcissistic individual with no proven sustainable management ability could make your, ours, my life better? You have been hypnotized and mesmerized.
Joe Grimes
St. Simons Island