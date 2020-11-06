Your rationale for supporting Trump isn’t consistent with most conservative ideology. What personal moral values does he consistently exhibit? He shows only disdain for those who disagree with him. How do you rationalize his disregard of financial prudence?

As a leader of a democracy, he says elections are rigged and major communication outlets publish fake news. He wants his opponents locked up. He only respects tyrants. How can you under any rationale or logical reasoning believe his administration will find a way to control the pandemic?

You certainly are aware that other political leaders have demonstrated they can get life back to normal without killing off their populations. How can you possibly conclude a narcissistic individual with no proven sustainable management ability could make your, ours, my life better? You have been hypnotized and mesmerized.

Joe Grimes

St. Simons Island

More from this section

Weather a factor on whether VB 10,000 cuts soon

Weather a factor on whether VB 10,000 cuts soon

The fickle tempests of a late-season tropical storm near Honduras provides the latest holdup in the VB 10,000’s anticipated first cut into the shipwrecked Golden Ray in the St. Simons Sound, according to Unified Command.

Veterans memorial park 'a beauty'

Veterans memorial park 'a beauty'

For U.S. Army combat veteran Arthur Richardson, Glynn County’s new Veterans Memorial Park in downtown Brunswick is “simply beautiful.”