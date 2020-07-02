It was with great sadness that I read another hate-filled diatribe from Felton Hudson in the June 30 paper. His letter’s headline claimed “Violence Cannot be Tolerated.” Yet it began and ended with violent threats. Opening with a misused Jeffersonian quote that it’s time to “water the tree” with the blood of tyrants, Mr. Hudson’s implication was that the tree should be watered by the blood of Black Lives Matter leaders and protestors. It continued with a claim that Black citizens protesting for justice are committing a “shakedown for free stuff.” And, it ended with a threat of using “whatever means necessary” against those he condemned.
But, my letter’s not to Mr. Hudson. His profound rage and intolerance are rooted like a malignant illness, so deep and metastasized that addressing him is futile. My letter is to this newspaper. All legitimate newspapers have standards for publishing. But, it has become evident by the countless letters of Mr. Hudson’s you’ve published that your standards seem to have no limits.
Even hate-speech like his must be tolerated in a democratic society. But the continual publishing of his letters implies endorsement of his terrifying vitriol.
Despite the Ahmaud Arbery tragedy here, Glynn citizens have peacefully protested, walked and prayed for one simple hope; that all men and women have equal justice under the law in our nation. It’s a hope that I ask our community paper to embrace by publishing civil discourse rather than regularly featuring the hateful rantings of one individual.
Melinda Ennis-Roughton
St. Simons Island