Did the Republicans secretly work to help elect AOC, Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib to Congress? These three women have hit Pelosi like a tsunami, continually forcing her on her back foot defending their radical statements.
AOC has declared herself the Party’s new leader and the trailblazer of their New Green Deal. The darling of the liberal media, AOC has spawned a following that has her doddering senior colleagues crawling for cover.
Ilhan Omar, a Somali refugee with a history of hating Israel, gives anti-Semitism new meaning. Her playbook follows the OIC in the UN, damning everything Jewish. Pelosi will need a big shovel to clean up after Omar’s remarks.
I seriously doubt that Pelosi’s health can survive the challenge from her hard Left. The scene of AOC threatening senior Democrats with primary challenges similar to her own was beyond the pale, as was the muted responses from the same colleagues.
Between the Pelosi/AOC leadership battle and the endless investigations into President Trump the American voters can be assured that the 116th Congress will be a merry-go-around ride to nowhere. While European voters will be rejecting their Globalists’ Open Borders in May’s EU Elections, the Democrats will ensure that America’s Southern Borders are wide open, a dream for Mexico’s cartels and a nightmare for our children.
AOC’s socialist world and Omar’s Sharia Law world will be a Venezuela run by the Taliban, a 4th century warlord’s dream come true.
Pete Richmond
St. Simons Island