In June, a Supreme Court decision restricted EPA’s authority to control emissions released at power plants, asserting that Congress never specifically authorized the agency to broadly regulate heat-trapping pollution at such facilities.
But Congress largely checkmated that problem when the Democrat majority recently passed the Inflation Reduction Act [IRA]. The bill confirms that carbon dioxide, methane, and other heat-trapping emissions are forms of air pollution regulated under the Clean Air Act.
Previous Supreme Court decisions further empower the IRA’s wording. In 2007, the Supreme Court ruled that carbon dioxide counted as an air pollutant, and that if EPA determines that CO2 harms human health and the environment, it could use the Clean Air Act to restrict it.
That ruling — and the EPA’s official determination a few years later that CO2 is dangerous — forms the foundation of emission regulations on cars and trucks, and proposed EPA rules for the power grid.
Now, through the IRA, Congress has further reinforced legal justification for curbing heat-trapping pollutants that are causing critically escalating problems of climate change.
The new bill amends the Clean Air Act to define “greenhouse gas” as an air pollutant — including a range of dangerous carbon-based emissions. Furthermore, the IRA subsidizes projects that reduce or avoid greenhouse gas emissions and other forms of air pollution.
Though it’s widely agreed that the IRA strengthens EPA’s ability to limit the most destructive climate-change impacts, far more is needed — and soon — to effectively confront the climate crisis. However, the IRA offers a promising start.
Center for a Sustainable Coast