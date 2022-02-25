The Jekyll Island Authority’s decision to construct a new fire department building another mile further from the most flammable structures on Jekyll makes no sense. The one-hundred-and-fifty year old historic millionaires’ cottages and the Jekyll Island Club Hotel require an emergency fire facility in close proximity.
From the Firefighters and EMS Fund: “When measuring the effectiveness of the fire department’s responsibilities, response times are the key indicator.” Do the very recently constructed hotels and newly renovated homes really need as much fire protection as these aging treasures? The good news is that, should the miniature golf course begin to incinerate, the proposed emergency building will be right next door.
Kay Hoffman
Jekyll Island