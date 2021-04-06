I am hoping the April 1 editorial “New election regulations apply to all Georgians” was an April Fools Day piece, but sadly I doubt it.
The new state law may not affect elections in Glynn County a great deal, but it absolutely suppresses and discourages voters in more populous counties in Georgia from voting. The law is an insult to hard working election officials all across the state and indeed an insult to the current state Republican leadership.
Officials should not fear giving people the time, place and opportunity to cast their ballot.
Linda Usrey
St. Simons Island