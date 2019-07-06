Georgia’s new anchoring law is an anti-boating piece of legislation. The measure’s main sponsor Rep. Don Hogan (R-St. Simons Island) put forth many untrue statements in promoting the bill, including that the bill targets only live-aboard boaters and the absence of current laws addressing overboard discharge of waste.
This law targets all boaters with a proposed permit requirement to anchor, set-off distances from structures, burdensome record-keeping requirements and establishment of areas where boaters are prohibited from anchoring. The Georgia DNR is now considering all these actions.
As for laws prohibiting discharge, this is covered under the federal Clean Water Act.
It appears this legislation was created to address derelict boats. This sweeping new law will not fix the problem but only create more problems for all boaters, more taxes and more bureaucracy. Derelict boats will only be removed when funding is provided, and this law does not provide any funding. It actually removes funding from the proposed permits from DNR to the general fund, which means it is another tax and will not remove a single derelict vessel.
If implemented, this bill has the potential to make Georgia the most boater unfriendly state in the country. The Save Georgia’s Anchorages Facebook group intends to gain sponsorship for a bill in the next legislative session to reverse and repeal this bill and eliminate the harm it will cause the boating community, marine industry and our state’s reputation. Please join us by contacting legislators and the DNR/CRD at Kelly.hill@dnr.ga.gov.
Bob Keller
Richmond Hill