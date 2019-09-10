Sept. 11 is the 18th anniversary of the suicide attacks by radical Islamic terrorists on the World Trade Center, Pentagon and Flight 93 — nearly 3,000 people murdered. The 9/11 tragedy was real and a turning point in U.S. history. There was a paradigm shift that day. Our lives as a freedom loving and independent people threatened forever.
History tells us the U.S. as a sovereign nation has battled Muslim aggression since the beginning of the 19th century when U.S. Marines were dispatched to the Mediterranean to protect U.S. commercial shipping being attacked by Muslim pirates and captured crews sold into slavery.
And now there are some folks who denigrate the tragic events of Sept. 11 and thus its commemoration because it might offend some Debbie or Dickie Downer.
The American people should be offended by those who express a desire to disregard this episode in American history. It is tantamount to saying the massacres at Wounded Knee and My Lai never happened or the Japanese didn’t attack Pearl Harbor or an islamic jihadist suicide bomber didn’t kill 241 marines, sailors and soldiers in Lebanon in 1983.
In Europe, another historical event will be commemorated on Sept. 11 — the victory by Polish-Christian coalition forces commanded by Poland’s King Jan Sobieski over the invading Muslim army of the Ottoman Empire at the Battle of Vienna in 1683. Historians have called the victory the turning point that saved Europe from “the menace of Ottoman Turks to the Christian world.”
Forget. Never.
Frank Klonoski
St. Simons Island