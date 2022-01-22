Natural immunity against COVID-19 logs in at 99.7% survival rate from the virus for people under 65. Americans were told efficacy of COVID-vaccination would be in mid 90s. However it is now in the low 30s and wanes quickly after a few short months.
Check out this ingredient in Pfizer stab — 1,2-distearoyl-sn-glycero-3-phosphocholine; then review the SDS (Safety-Data-Sheet) on that chemical. And you want to jab your kids with this stuff?
Healthy kids don’t need this vaccination as their immunity is on hyper drive. Ask any honest pediatrician.
How many people have you known received the vaccination and still caught or had break-through COVID-19 or had severe adverse reactions due to vaccination?
According to CDC’s own VAERS website over 21,000 deaths internationally due to COVID vaccination — over 9,800 in U.S. Go ahead check-it-out.
The first polio vaccination killed about 50 children and injured tens of thousands and the USG shut it down. Twenty years later the polio vaccination was finally vetted and approved. Yet our government allows the COVID vaccination experiment to continue despite all the adverse reactions and deaths.
Houston we have a problem
Corrupt president, politicians, bureaucrats, billionaire-elitists, Big Pharma and newsbots propagating the lie of safe and effective. These folks’ vision is skewed by money, power and control. Lead by a communist foreign power and/or fascist cabal, i.e., World Economic Forum hungry for world dominance.
“Are they for us or against us?” You decide.
Frank Klonoski
St. Simons Island