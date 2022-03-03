The Ukrainian people, after a swift and largely successful invasion of their country by communist Russia and resultant weak response from Biden and western allies, must be thinking, “With friends like these, who needs enemies?”
For nearly 30 years the U.S. has provided billions of dollars in training, technical assistance, equipment and materials to Ukraine in order to help modernize their infrastructure, military, legal and law enforcement capabilities. It has been a successful undertaking and brought Ukraine out from under communism’s iron fist.
Russia’s invasion predicated on puny and almost laughable reasons has tested Ukraine’s prowess. Outmanned, outgunned and overrun while purported allies sit on the sideline like a bunch of second-stringers as both military targets and civilians are attacked.
It appears that some form of deal was made to appease Putin. The posturing of fake diplomacy was just a bunch of empty words that accomplished nothing.
It begs the question what deal(s) did “quid pro quo Joe” make with Putin and his evil empire? Perhaps to bury evidence and/or disrupt future Congressional inquiries into clan Biden, as well as other prominent politicians and citizens, illicit activities in Ukraine?
What next for Putin? Look no further than Poland and the Baltic states, as bare-chested Vladimir has an affinty for beachfront property.
Let’s pray that international public opinion will deter him from further aggressions. Until then, hope for Ukrainian insurgency and attrition to defeat their communist foe.
And with Biden at the helm of the U.S., another shipwreck is just over the horizon.
Frank Klonoski
St. Simons Island