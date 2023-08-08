God seems to need a people, a fellowship of virtuous human beings. And human virtue requires humility, tenacity, maturity, fallibility and openness, a fervent desire for truth. There will never be national unity without repentance, when we shall have re-engaged with our past and owned up to our historic sins in an unflinching look at our genocidal atrocities, our unnecessary wars, our proliferation of deadly narratives that promote belief over truth, all the ways we have betrayed our ideals and caused this ruinous fragmentation.
We should be sickened by all the ignorance, phoniness and lies, the cynical use of spectacle as a substitute for genuine quality and continuity. We should cleanse the temple of thieves and charlatans and fashion a public policy that has human skin and flesh on it, work from a moral imagination toward keeping our balance in this world that is shifting beneath our feet. We must cleave to our neighborhoods and communities because it is here that people are held accountable and where order is emergent rather than imposed from above.