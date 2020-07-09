It finally dawned on me that, in spite of his insecurities and lack of leadership, Trump is not the problem.
Long before most of us knew who Trump was, we had become a bitterly divided country. About 30 or 40 percent of us blamed the Vietnam protesters and their sympathizers for our division. This group included the bleeding heart liberals. Sixty to 70 percent of us believe the far right, white supremacist, and evangelicals, full of hatred and resentment, have led us to becoming less civil and caring in our dealings with each other.
The racists resent Blacks succeeding and living like many middle class Americans. No Trump is not to blame. He has become the fall guy according to the judgment of 70 to 80 percent of us today.
As foolish as Trump has become knowing more than the doctors, generals and security experts, he is not to blame. We are the problem, you and me. What is more important, maintaining our right or left positions or coming together to protect our democracy?
Joe Grimes
St. Simons Island