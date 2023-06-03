I have been waiting for the Durham report to be made public, to address Basement Joe and his entire crooked family. Now it is clear that the whole family’s on the payroll of another country. But let’s start at the beginning of the entire Russian collusion lie.
It started in 2016, when Hillary lost the election. The Obama/Biden administration went to work on the Russian lie. They weaponized the FBI, and took the falsified Steele dossier, and went to work. They used lies created by the defeated Democrats to get FISA warrants from the federal courts. Fifty-two former intelligence officials all signed a legal document stating that the collusion was true. Now we know most of them were forced to sign. Six years were wasted on lies.
Now we have the FBI and Justice Department slow walking the charges on Hunter, trying to outlive the statute of limitations. They are trying to intimidate whistleblowers. They are trying to keep the House investigators from seeing the 1023 form that shows Basement Joe received bribes as vice president. The Democrats started an impeachment trail that was based on lies. Even Adam “Bobblehead” Shiff lied under oath that he personally had evidence that President Trump was guilty of collusion with Russia.
When are we going to hold Democrats, the FBI and the Justice Department accountable for their lies and treacherous actions?
We now have our nation’s big threat in the White House. Every nation in the world knows that Basement Joe is an incompetent and spineless fool with a big mouth. God bless and save America.