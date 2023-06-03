I have been waiting for the Durham report to be made public, to address Basement Joe and his entire crooked family. Now it is clear that the whole family’s on the payroll of another country. But let’s start at the beginning of the entire Russian collusion lie.

It started in 2016, when Hillary lost the election. The Obama/Biden administration went to work on the Russian lie. They weaponized the FBI, and took the falsified Steele dossier, and went to work. They used lies created by the defeated Democrats to get FISA warrants from the federal courts. Fifty-two former intelligence officials all signed a legal document stating that the collusion was true. Now we know most of them were forced to sign. Six years were wasted on lies.

