I just don’t get it. I just don’t. A “catalyst for great things.” The museum would be like a “heart transplant“ for the pier village. “A much needed face-lift?” Seriously?
It’s a small beach village with beach shops for goodness sake. And what an insult to older folks insinuating that they need a face-lift. How rude. This situation would be laughable if it weren’t so heartbreaking. I am in that spirited group of concerned citizens, but you are wrong when you say we’re a small minority.
Open your eyes and ears. Your callous disregard for your constituents wishes is breathtaking.
Jerry Glass
St. Simons Island