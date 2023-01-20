I enjoy reading the “From the Murphy Center” column. I feel the latest on Dec. 28 about the student debt crisis missed several critical points about the issue.
First, Dr. Trussell, a business educator, completely ignores the fact that college costs have outpaced inflation. Several reports identified much of the increase is associated with support service to include increases in administrative staff. The first step should be to reduce education costs, making it more affordable for everyone. Second, while private lending may not be feasible, the government’s loan guarantee removes personal responsibility from both the student and college to minimize cost. Third, while a college-educated person should be beneficial to society, this is not a given — just look at Congress. Fourth, the average debt is around $28,000, the cost of a car. People pay these off all the time to keep their car. Student loans as Ms. Trussell stated don’t have anything to repossess, so without individual responsibility, there is no incentive to pay off the loan.