I just read the April 19 opinion regarding getting more industry to the Brunswick area.
Actually, I submit to you that ‘industry’ has not been kind to Brunswick. Look at all the superfund sites, the regular wood pellet fires, poisoned shore, land and waters.
Manufacturing, assembly, development of areas which could bring people and new businesses in from other larger cities, such as Atlanta, who desire a coastal lifestyle.
Brunswick is a clean slate for such. Food, beverage, businesses supportive of tourism, etc. would be positive contributors to building the entire area. Housing in the downtown area is a component but without the new businesses to bring new and more people to Brunswick, the dynamics have really not changed.
A new method of brainstorming is needed to expand the thinking and efforts to use the network of people that exist there now to put offerings and deals together that would seek to bring in the new business.
It is not a matter of build and the people will come. The people do not know that all of you are there. As a very wise man once said, “No problem can be solved from the same level of consciousness that created it.”
These are different times, there is no World War II demanding steel ships be built which temporarily bolstered the economy only to have economic bump disappear after conquering the challenge. Multiple businesses are needed which are long term.
Michael Beck
Atlanta