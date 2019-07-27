The latest horror movie for the Democrats was the heartbreakingly lifeless one called, “A Befuddled Mr. Mueller Goes to Washington.” All the hopes and dreams of ammunition for a full-blown impeachment blew up in their faces like hilarious exploding trick cigars. It seems that Mueller was not familiar with the content of his report, probably because he didn’t write it nor read it all, and he seemed dazed and well, befuddled.
The ascending trajectory of Trump’s presidency is causing widespread panic and hate-fueled irrationality in Democratic circles that leads to full-blown “Trump derangement syndrome.” A full dose of ‘TwoTermTrump’ should cause a mass lemming-like rush for the cliffs and a respite from their suffering.
But in all seriousness, Trump has amassed a plethora of major accomplishments that cannot be denied, but is being ignored by the media and radical Democrats. This TrumpTrain is moving forward with or without them. America will continue to prosper and her place on the world stage will be respected. We speak softly but carry a big stick. Despots and banana-republics only respect power and the ability to wield that stick.
In a brilliant move, Trump, in non-racist words, merely pointed out the radical statements and actions of the ‘Posse’, the four freshman members of congress. Democratic leaders were forced to embrace them and circle the wagons, thereby providing, front and center, the new radical face of the Democratic party. Socialism and hatred for America has no place in our government.
Thomas Goodrich
Brunswick