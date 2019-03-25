The Mueller/Special Counsel investigation into whether the Trump campaign colluded with the Russian government to effect the outcome of the 2016 election is over.
No indictments against President Trump or any of his family or administration staff. Sure, the investigation took down a couple of bozo attorneys for various and sundry illegal activities outside the scope of the initial allegation against Trump and his campaign but as the ol’ saying goes, “Stupid is as stupid does” counselor. These guys could have been investigated and prosecuted by a state or federal prosecutor without all the hoopla and expense.
The whole process in the Mueller investigation was pure mean, nasty politics. Something D.C. politicians do well.
The very same swamp creatures that Trump wanted to drain from D.C. politics gambled, setup an ambush to take him out and lost. He did exactly what you do in an ambush, fight through it and overcome.
Another thing the D.C. establishment is exceptionally skilled at is blowing taxpayer dollars. I read recently the Mueller charade cost the U.S. taxpayer $40 million. Wonder how many veterans could have been helped with that amount.
Or how many free school lunches could have been provided to disadvantaged children. Or how many solar farms could have been built.
In the end President Trump won, fair and square. And as the great political philosopher of our time (my 4-year-old grandson) would say, “Nanny-nanny poo-poo.”
Let’s move on.
Frank Klonoski
St. Simons Island