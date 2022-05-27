As we go to the polls today to make some important choices, I am reminded of one of my favorite politicians, Sen. Everett Dirksen from Illinois. He could put things in perspective about as well as anyone. He is given credit for saying, “A billion here, a billion there, and pretty soon you’re talking real money.” Now there is no real proof he said it but it sounds good to me and it certainly sounds like him.
I thought of him after reading an article about how much money the richest people in the world have lost in securities in the first three months of the year. One had lost $69 billion, another 55, another 51 and yet another 21. All total the top fifty richest people in the world lost over $560 billion in three months. I’m not even sure Sen. Dirksen would have commented on that. He would have been overwhelmed. Oh yes, there was one old fellow who managed to increase his holdings by over a billion, Warren Buffett. How does he do it year after year? Amazing!
My financial advisor, that would be my wife, has a simple strategy. When Warren Buffett buys, she buys and when he sells, she sells. And he doesn’t even charge her for the advice.
Jay Martin
St. Simons Island