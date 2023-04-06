The recent series of articles in The News about our homeless community have presented a one-sided, narrow narrative — the homeless are randomly violent and the only solution is to move The Well. People become homeless for a multitude of complex reasons and moving the Well would not solve a single one of them. What “Move The Well” is code for is: The fortunate would not have to witness seeing the vulnerable.

When is the paper going to interview the homeless and present that side? Readers and the broader community want the whole story.

