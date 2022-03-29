Ironically, and often humorously, we are experiencing the highest retail gasoline prices in memory and there are drivers who still operate their vehicles as though they are auditioning for NASCAR and are hellbent on consuming as much gas as they possibly can.
Perhaps when they were just leanring how to drive, they took an “offensive driving course” instead of a “defensive driving course”? Had they taken the latter, they would have been introduced to those elements that enable you to extract the greatest fuel milage from your particular automobile: keeping your engine in proper tune, maintaining correct alignment and balance along with checking tire pressures regularly. It doesn’t stop there — elements such as “short-shifting” and “roll-out” are integral elements of how you actually drive.
It would be relatively easy to refer to such drivers as incorrigible, but I won’t. One does have to wonder if they got their driver’s licenses out of a box of Cracker Jacks.
Robert Callahan
Brunswick