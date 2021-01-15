With Tuesday’s 4,357 record-setting COVID-19 deaths reported in the USA — a single day that had more deaths than S. Korea has had in the last 12 months — it’s apparent we are doing something drastically wrong.
It’s little wonder with vaccinations going in people’s arms in Glynn County on banker’s hours from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. A suggestion to remedy this should be to immediately implement 24/7 drive-by car inoculations. Fill your gas tank and first-come, first-served to those who really want to get the shot and get protection. Have a person hand out papers to those in line explaining precautions and get sign in information as needed.
Similarly, give training sessions and allow non-medical personnel to administer such shots to allow registered nurses and others much needed rest. Have an EMS truck on location in case of adverse reactions.
No one should have to sign up and wait for months to receive a simple shot. The local health department needs to do something and do it quickly. Remember, second shots are going to be needed again. Time is of the essence.
David Stone
St. Simons Island