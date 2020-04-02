As our lives have been upended, we are so fortunate to be on St. Simons Island during this time. One of our gifts is to be able to be outside.

As I take long walks, I have made a couple observations. Most people are practicing social distancing, but too many are not. I observed 30 people congregated near the pier, seemingly oblivious to the concept of social distancing. Golf carts whiz by packed with 6 people, probably unrelated. There are traffic jams on the sidewalks.

I am usually the one to move over. I have decided to avoid sidewalks going forward, because currently my risk of being run over by a biker is greater than the risk of getting coronavirus. I am a biker and am so glad we can still enjoy this activity. But bikers, please announce yourselves with a ring of the bell or a “biker on your left.”

We as individuals can affect the rate of infection on the Golden Isles more than any government intervention if we will all practice social distancing all the time.

Sandy Scott

St. Simons Island

