The old adage “a picture is worth a thousand words” is valid. Most humans are much more influenced by what they see than by what we read or hear. I am appalled therefore that in photo after photo in your newspaper most individuals are not wearing a face mask.
Wearing a face mask is a simple measure that everyone could and should be encouraged to do. Yet the individuals photographed in The Brunswick News , individuals who for the most part have been deemed to be influential, are sending just the opposite message.
At this time when the incidence of COVID-19 is surging, I would hope people would act more responsibly.
Gwendolyn Stevens
St. Simons Island