Like Punxsutawney Phil crawling out of his burrow, Sleepy Joe has been emerging from his basement periodically and the message the Dems are getting, to their horror, is another four years of Trump Derangement Syndrome. Clearly the ravages of senility are beginning to unravel Joe’s critical thinking skills. He would absolutely be a shadow puppet with Kamala Harris and other radicals pulling the strings. Biden has shown a willingness to change his views and core beliefs to fit any and all situations in order to please his radical base.
Michael Krauss, professor emeritus of law at George Mason university’s recent column, ‘I Was Never Trump. Not Anymore,’ is interesting. After pointing out Trump’s flaws he goes on to list his many accomplishments. He believes that the Trump presidency has been, to a large extent, successful. He says, “Joe Biden, on the other hand, is weak and presides over a party that coddles extremists and sometimes seems to condone riotous violence. President Trump deserves re-election, and this time I’ll cast my vote for him.” I foresee many on the left “seeing the light” and jumping on the Trump Train.
This election, without question, is of the utmost importance as to the future of this nation. Trump is going to be the candidate of law and order. Citizens see and understand democratic indifference and are going to respond in November.
Trump says what he means and does what he says. He loves this country and America is in safe hands with him.
Thomas Goodrich
Brunswick