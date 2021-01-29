On their way to a 2000 Father’s Day weekend outing camping in the North Georgia mountains, the Inman family of Woodstock was separated forever when an illegal alien crashed his speeding car into theirs, stopped at red light. Forever 16, Dustin Inman was killed instantly. His mom, Kathy, has been in a wheelchair since the crash due to brain injuries resulting from the crash.
Aurelio Mayo Perez, an illegal alien, was booked into Marietta’s Cobb County jail for no driver’s license but released due to an edict from then-President Barack Obama to cut enforcement. Two years later, Mayo Perez was convicted of aggravated child molestation and rape. There are literally tens of thousands of these stories of fully preventable misery inflicted on Americans in their own country.
With the election of President Biden, we see another president severely reduce immigration enforcement. At least he is talking about illegal immigration.
I am a retired senior special agent, and was the assistant director, enforcement training, U.S. Immigration Service, at FLETC, and I am proud of my professional lifetime dedicated to immigration enforcement. I am outraged that here in Georgia, despite his detailed campaign promises on addressing sanctuary cities and to create a registry of criminal aliens, Gov. Brian Kemp has not so much as mentioned the topic since the 2018 election.
It seems Kemp has more in common with Joe Biden than pro-enforcement Georgia voters on the scourge of illegal immigration and the needless crime it generates. We won’t be fooled again.
Robert Trent
St. Marys