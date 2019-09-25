Oftentimes while driving around town, you’ll see people in wheelchairs on the street or crossing in the middle of the road. That might seem like a choice, but it’s not.
There is a distinct lack of sidewalks in Glynn County. Those that do exist are subpar, at best.
Many are broken, do not contain curb cuts, or lead to dead ends. This results in wheelchair users having no other option but to use the road.
The lack of sidewalks is not the only accessibility issue. Ramps that are far too steep and/or shoddy are dangerous and all too commonplace here. Accessible bathroom stalls that aren’t big enough to accommodate a wheelchair are unacceptable. Barely meeting the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) requirements is not good enough, though I’m sure there are businesses owners that disagree.
Some of them mistakenly believe that because their building was built before the ADA became law, they do not have to comply. There is no grandfather clause in the ADA. The building must be up to code when it comes to accessibility.
Some might read this and say it’s not their problem or it doesn’t involve them. That is only true until they break or sprain something and then have no choice but to use the noncompliant, steep ramp or incredibly small “accessible” bathroom. Suddenly, they’re outraged.
The disabled community in the county has been ignored long enough. True accessibility should be at the top of everyone’s priority list, especially those in local government.
Mary Fashik
Brunswick