Thursday, Oct. 24, an overflow crowd of around 500 people attended a big screen showing of Lance Lipman and George Crain’s movie, St. Simons: Surviving Success. I was impressed with how many attended, even though this was held in the middle of the workday. More so that the auditorium was filled again, an hour later, with people who were unable to get into the first showing. This was my takeaway from the event and comments that followed.
While hundreds of people attended this showing and also Peter Murphy’s town halls, only 10 or 20 typically attend the county meetings that decide our fate. If we do not participate in the discussion about the future of the islands, our board of commissioners will do what they think is best for the islands without our input. Representatives speaking at county meetings for a group (an HOA?) would make a difference.
When attending county meetings, we should tell the board what we want rather than complaining about what is wrong. For instance, complaining about future traffic jams on Frederica Road might result in removing trees and four-laning Frederica, when that is not necessarily what we want.
One possible solution suggested was an overlay of the islands with ordinances created only applicable on the islands.
The next opportunity for us to be heard will be on Nov. 4, 2019, between 5:30 and 8:30 p.m. at the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St. This meeting is about future ordinances and will encourage our comments.
Frank Cullen
St. Simons Island