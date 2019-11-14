PorchFest this past Sunday was wonderful. Historic Downtown Brunswick was alive with music and activity at this unique, free event.
My husband and I spent an enjoyable afternoon listening to the wide variety of bands and enjoyed great people-watching. The attendees were having a fun afternoon and were appreciative of the featured talent.
More events like this are just what Brunswick needs. Susan Bates and the committee should be commended for doing a fantastic job. We’re already looking forward to next year.
Susan Molnar
Brunswick