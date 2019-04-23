I’d like to take issue with Mr. Paul Estok’s dismissal of Mr. Frank Smith ‘s denunciation of Betsy DeVos and her unsuitability for the job of Secretary of Education, and other issues spewed out by Star Parker, as “toxic banter”. For better or worse, most of Ms. Parker’s columns are nonsense, everything Mr. Smith said is true, and everything Mr. Estok said is without substance and just a shallow attempt to shoot the messenger to divert attention from the message.
I imagine Mr. Smith would be happy to engage in yoga and meditation if Mr. Estok would read one issue monthly of The Atlantic or The Sunday New York Times.
I’d also like to second the numerous calls for broader representation in The Brunswick News columns from responsible opinion leaders. You might consider alternating the tiresome Star Parker, Erick Erickson, and Pat Buchanan, all purveyors of manipulative distortions, and a worn-out identity politic, with Farid Zakaria, David Brooks, Nicholas Kristof, and Thomas Friedman, not all of whom are liberal wing nuts. The idea should be to challenge readers to engage in some critical thinking, and not just feed them with dodgy analysis and half truths confirming their long-held fears and beliefs.
Weston Johnston
St. Simons Island