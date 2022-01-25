Twenty years of mentoring students at our Title 1 schools has taught me that our school children are not being taught the basics of geography even though such knowledge is part of the Georgia Standards of Excellence. Two years ago the school system took maps and globes out of elementary school classrooms. Now only half of students in the fifth grade in Title 1 schools can name the states that border Georgia and few know any continents; most don’t even know what a continent is.
If they are not being taught basic geography in the early grades, which is a foundation of history, politics and science, what are they being taught? What can we as a community do to improve this situation?
Richard Hathaway
St. Simons Island