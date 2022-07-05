People who lived decades with what they considered to be a moral outrage in their midst may be forgiven a bit of ecstasy at this hard-won change in the political order of things, and so the pro-life movement may be congratulated for its dramatic political victory. Whether they may claim moral victory remains to be seen. Pro-life would not be the first movement sullied by political careerists who contaminate every ideal they touch with their venal ambitions.
Better to persuade hearts, I think, than enact vindictive measures; better to realize that both arguments are essential to the healing of the ultimate problems, which are hopeless pregnancies and unwanted children.
Neither movement may claim absolute rightness, not when there is but a portion of rightness appropriate to be assigned. There is no absolute rightness in the expedient scraping of fetuses from uterine walls, nor in forcing unwanted babies to slide from the womb into bleak lonely destinies within the welfare and corrections systems, even unto death row. No rightness in making other people wrong.
Both movements — life and choice — have their stalwarts, their idealists, their pragmatists, their heroes and martyrs, their foot soldiers and true believers, their charlatans and parasites, their thugs and enforcers. Each movement has its own vision, its own goodness, its own claim to “truth”, its own persistent hypocrisy.
I pray pro-lifers to demonstrate competence and wisdom. You will not have “won” until you have manifested these. The issue is decided and the responsibility is yours.
Tony Baker
St. Simons Island