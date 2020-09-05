I am hoping the mayor and commissioners will agree to remove the Confederate monument in Hanover Square.
As a white southern woman, I realize I am talking about my own family members who fought in this bloody war. I mean no disrespect to them, but I find it appalling that we hold up the Confederacy who fought to secede from the Union in order to keep human beings in bondage and protect their “way of life.”
Instead we should honor those who were held in bondage for 400 years with appropriate markers and monuments. They were the ones who sacrificed their lives, whose families were torn apart and whose humanity was all but destroyed.
History should be on the right side of this action. We will never forget but we will honor those who sacrificed the most.
Cathy Willis Spraetz
Brunswick