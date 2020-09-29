Although the committee has made its recommendation on the Confederate monument, I felt compelled to put in my two cents.

Long ago, I realized that political correctness would be used to tear our nation asunder. Here we are. I only desire to share what the monument means to me.

It makes me proud to be a woman. I find it egregious that no one bothers to tell the stories of the women and children left behind. Our pampered, modern minds cannot comprehend their deprivation and suffering. No one points out the fact that they were left in abject poverty postwar.

These statues gave them closure. It brought with it a sense that they had not suffered in vain. To remove this statue is a slap in the face and implies that they were never really welcome back in the union.

I marvel that the feminists are eerily silent in this matter. Rather than remove the present monument, we ought to erect a monument to the strength, courage and resourcefulness that these women and children left behind.

Cynthia Moyers

Brunswick

