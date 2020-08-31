When I read the decision with regard to the Confederate monument, I was taken aback. My immediate thought was, “They still don’t get it.”
There are no statues recognizing the courage of Nazis in Germany. The German armies were full of courageous young men fighting for what they believed was good for Germany. Imagine how the Jews would feel. The young men who fought for the Confederacy believed they were fighting for the values of the South.
This was not about states’ rights. They were trying to keep slavery going. I’m sure many think they didn’t do the atrocities the Germans did. Slavery was over hundreds of years of terrible atrocities against Blacks. Their motives were born of evil done to so many innocent people. We need to understand the pain done to the Blacks. It still continues to this day.
That’s why the monuments must be taken down. This is not about the valor of Southern rebels nor history that we feel for the past. Why not memorials to those enslaved? The war is over and not something to be proud of any longer.
Nancy Reed
Jekyll Island