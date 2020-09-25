From 1861-1865, America’s Civil War holds several notorious records such as 504 deaths daily. For many years the statistics estimated over 620,000 total deaths; but more recent and accurate estimates hold the deaths at almost 800,000. The death rate was 1 in 5. The battles were as gruesome and deadly as war can get.
My great grandfather of the 35th Georgia Regiment was wounded during the so called Picket’s Charge at Gettysburg. He, like most of the common soldiers, never owned slaves and the notion that he or they fought to enslave another human being is personally nauseating. To hear these unhinged ignorant reader conclusions that the “lost cause” was the loss of legal ownership of others is inflammatory and a lie — no matter how many times it is told.
The Confederate States of America was a legally formed nation and the war occurred when Lincoln insisted on replenishing Northern forts located within the new country. Before secession, the South/North had legal rights for the slavery institution as given by the Congress of the United States with Fugitive Slave Acts and Compromises and by the Supreme Court in the Dred Scott Case.
The wondrously dreadful opinions expressed by some readers who just want to roll over and give away many’s heritage and war effort that could never be duplicated to appease those who want no more than to rub the feces into those who cherish these statues and what they represent is one sad day. What next to bring them sunshine?
Felton Hudson
St. Simons Island