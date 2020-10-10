I was disappointed to read in an Oct. 7 editorial in The Brunswick News a suggestion for moving the Confederate monument from Hanover Square to Oak Grove Cemetery. This cemetery was established in 1838 as Brunswick’s first public cemetery and served that purpose for almost 100 years until Palmetto and Greenwood Cemeteries were established in the early 1900s. Oak Grove Cemetery is closed to new graves now an historic cemetery.
Among the 1,300 known graves of Brunswick citizens from all walks of life, about 125 served in the military in all wars. Some were Confederate soldiers and some were Union soldiers. Oak Grove is not a confederate cemetery. It is a Victorian cemetery. Palmetto Cemetery has many more Confederate veterans, but it is not considered a Confederate cemetery.
As a potential national historic site, new items, artifacts, etc. cannot be added to Oak Grove Cemetery without affecting its historic status. The city would be doing a great disservice to the community by placing the monument in Oak Grove Cemetery, moving the target to a much more vulnerable location. It would also violate Georgia state law signed by the governor that prohibits moving monuments into cemeteries.
Jerry Spencer
Brunswick