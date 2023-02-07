American society and culture are changing at an ever faster pace. Public libraries everywhere are having to reinvent themselves if they wish to stay relevant.

I’m pleased say that the Marshes of Glynn libraries are doing a good job of keeping up with the changing times. Our libraries continue to serve as focal points for Glynn County’s people, young and old, along with visitors, by offering free education, culture and knowledge in old and new forms. It is fitting that the Marshes of Glynn Libraries have have been awarded by the state of Georgia as the notable library system of the year.

City takes aim at illegal trash disposal

It’s a problem all over the county and not uncommon across the country, but City Manager Regina McDuffie hopes to appeal to Brunswick residents to keep the city clean by not disposing of their trash on the sidewalks and medians.

Mended Hearts chapter being established locally

Southeast Georgia Health System is launching a local community chapter of Mended Hearts International (MHI), the largest peer-to-peer cardiovascular patient support network that provides education, support and hope to all types of cardiovascular patients and their caregivers.