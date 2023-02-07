American society and culture are changing at an ever faster pace. Public libraries everywhere are having to reinvent themselves if they wish to stay relevant.
I’m pleased say that the Marshes of Glynn libraries are doing a good job of keeping up with the changing times. Our libraries continue to serve as focal points for Glynn County’s people, young and old, along with visitors, by offering free education, culture and knowledge in old and new forms. It is fitting that the Marshes of Glynn Libraries have have been awarded by the state of Georgia as the notable library system of the year.