I consider myself to be a moderate independent and swing voter.
In reviewing this year’s slate of national and state candidates I am concerned with candidates on both the far right and far left. Some of those on the far right seem to be ill equipped to govern successfully while those on the far left appear to be more socialist in nature. Moderate candidates, from both parties, are needed to maintain our democracy.
On another subject it is apparent that Mr. Hudson and Mr. Disney have both “drunk the Kool-Aid.” It saddens me that these obviously educated and articulate gentlemen choose to continue to believe the big lie propagated by the twice-impeached, disgraced and possibly indicted former president and his minions.
Finally, in the interest of fairness I would suggest that The News print at least one left leaning opinion column each week. Suggested columnists include Eugene Robinson, Maureen Dowd and Dana Milbank.
Printing one of these columns weekly would counter balance the right-leaning musings of Star Parker, Larry Elder and Hugh Hewitt.