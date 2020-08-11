After viewing the rioting mobs in a number of our major cities this past weekend, I wondered how any semblance of law and order will be re-established.
In Chicago, the police stood passively on the sidelines as cars drove up to high end Golden Mile stores, casually broke-in, looted and left when their cars were full. In New York City, criminals are rotated through its broken judicial system with no bail releases, back onto the streets to repeat their crimes.
In Portland and Seattle, police stations and personnel are openly sieged and attacked with no consequences. Prosecutors, in many cases, refuse to charge or try those apprehended. Short of shooting someone, there doesn’t seem to be any mob act of violence that their political leaders don’t condone. The only bad guys on these city streets are the police, and it is open season on them both on and off duty.
The only time the mayors become concerned is when the mobs show up outside their residences, then they scream for police protection. Meanwhile the law-abiding citizens head for the nearest gun store.
Many of these cities are rapidly becoming uninhabitable for the law-abiding after dark, with mobs and predators stalking dark unpoliced streets. Even the causal traveler faces the threat of interstate and road blockages, occurring at the whims of the mobs.
I doubt that the blue leadership that manufactured this criminal chaos will be able to put a lid on their city’s record setting violence in the coming months, as they watch their cities bleed businesses and taxes.
Pete Richmond
St. Simons Island