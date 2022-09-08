It is a good thing to cultivate one’s abilities to read and write and think and speak, abilities fostered in me by working moms — Georgia public school teachers, primary and secondary — years ago. Since then I have lit each new book off the embers of the last like a relay torch, in search of those stories, literary and actual, where words, well-used and well-understood, inspired human beings to imitate the Divine in willing good for one another. In the beginning are always the words. Words raise order from chaos.
I volunteer-taught adult GED students and gained the impression that most believed Moses shopped at Walmart. None had any clue as to English grammar, or American history, or how government works at any level. None knew of the Civil War, the Civil Rights Movement or recognized the term “democracy.” None could wield a dictionary. Some, when shown a wall map, couldn’t say what it was for. Those who were religious were not conversant in what they believed beyond rote incantation. None could articulate what is broadly good, true and beautiful in America.