I wasted a few minutes watching the three-star officers who run our military academies testifying before Congress. Unable to answer why the services, except for the Marine Corp, were lagging so badly in recruitment for 2023, after a bad 2022 recruitment year, these senior officers were equally nonplussed explaining their academies’ critical race theory programs.
Our military leaders did not learn from Bud Light’s failure: Insult your base, and be surprised when they bail. While today’s Washington may not like it, White recruits, especially from our Southern states, make up 60% of personnel. I can only imagine the negative morale among White Air Force pilots after General Clark stated that they have 5,400 too many White flyers, in the face of 1,900 pilot shortage in active and reserves units. In the indoctrination of CRT at the Air Force Academy, a professor stated that all Whites are racists. West Point and Annapolis superintendents danced around the Air Force’s discomfort explaining its CRT program and racial finger pointing.