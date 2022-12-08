The midterm election resembled nothing so much as an immune system aroused to purge a inflammation and return the body (politic) to its customary balance, which is what it has done. Malicious groups relished the prospect of violence and dysfunction, but we did not accommodate them; we just went out and voted, and I love us for that.

I would have preferred a different governor but got the devil I know, which is the story of good democracy: getting to know the devil. And though it may be difficult for some to acknowledge, there was wisdom in President Biden’s late appeal that the most urgent challenge before us was to save democracy.

More from this section