The midterm election resembled nothing so much as an immune system aroused to purge a inflammation and return the body (politic) to its customary balance, which is what it has done. Malicious groups relished the prospect of violence and dysfunction, but we did not accommodate them; we just went out and voted, and I love us for that.
I would have preferred a different governor but got the devil I know, which is the story of good democracy: getting to know the devil. And though it may be difficult for some to acknowledge, there was wisdom in President Biden’s late appeal that the most urgent challenge before us was to save democracy.
If government has lacked quality it is because we have lacked quality. This election was a departure from that customary cynicism. But so thin are the margins that no politician may pursue a purely ideological agenda with impunity. There will be an accounting to those of us who stood in line.
It is out of the hardness of our hearts, and a malevolent social media, that we seem doomed to hate one another. But breakthroughs do occur, better angels do arise, and we do seem able to pull together in a crisis, as with the crisis of democracy now deferred. The Ukrainians were once also a very divided people, and look at them now.
If men were sane, any system would work, but with things as they are, democracy and its institutions are the best we have.